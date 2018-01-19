Arrest Made In Rockingham Co. Christmas Eve Killing

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – This week, Rockingham County deputies arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a Reidsville man on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Christian Williams, 24, is charged with the first degree murder of C.J. Simpson, as well as felonious robbery with a deadly weapon. Williams turned himself in Tuesday - after the Sheriff's Office put out a warrant for his arrest, and contacted his family. He is in the Rockingham County jail with no bond.

This is the first arrest in the case, which dates back to December 24, 2016. Investigators say Simpson answered a knock at his Reidsville home around 3 a.m. that morning. When he opened the door, he was shot in the chest and killed.

Just last month, his family held a press conference, pleading for anyone to come forward with information on this case.

Sheriff Sam Page says while this investigation is not over, it's a start.

“They want closure, I mean they lost a family member, they lost a loved one,” he said, “I've never been in that situation, but I have seen a lot of victims and I feel for them. We want to make sure that we do our part to try and bring closure as quick as we can.”

Sheriff Page says they have not ruled out the possibility of more suspects in this case, and if anyone has more information they should contact the Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.

