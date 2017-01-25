Asheboro Man Found, Arrested Months After Murder, Police

William Duty (Photo: Custom)

ASHEBORO, NC – A man was arrested months after police say he murdered one man and injured another in an Asheboro home.

On October 30, 2016, Asheboro Police were doing a welfare check on the 2000 block of Fayetteville Street when they found two men who had been shot. One man was injured, the other, Jordan Baldwin, was found dead.

William Edward Duty, 62, was arrested January 23, 2017 in connection to the murder of Baldwin.

Duty has no bond, and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

