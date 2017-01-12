Asheboro Man Wanted For Murder Arrested In NJ: Police

Curtis Little (Photo: Custom)

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- An Asheboro man wanted for murder was arrested in New Jersey.

The Asheboro Police Department says Curtis Little was arrested by East Orange Police in New Jersey. Police have no information on when Little will be extradited.

Little was wanted for first degree murder in a double homicide that happened on New Year's Day.

Police say Quanta Guan McRae and Tony Lashaun McRae were found shot to death at a home on Shana Lane. Another woman was also shot but survived, according to investigators.

Police are still searching for a second suspect involved in the shooting. Rodney Jontae Patterson is wanted by Asheboro Police for first degree murder. Police say Patterson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rodney Jontae Patterson (Photo: Custom)

