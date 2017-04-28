Assistant DA Accused of Using Mirror To Peep on Wake Forest Student

Brooke Webster, the assistant district attorney for Alleghany, Ashe, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, is accused of peeping on a female Wake Forest student in the campus library earlier this month.
The University told WFMY News 2 a student said Webster was using a mirror under a desk in the library to look at her on April 20. Campus police found Webster in the library and issued a trespass warning, escorting him from campus. Two days later, a Forsyth County Magistrate issued a criminal summons for Webster for peeping.
Wake Forest says it's increasing police presence on campus as a result and is supporting the affected student. Webster will be arrested if he returns to campus.
