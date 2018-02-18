At Least 4 People Shot at Texas Roadhouse In San Antonio

San Antonio Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting in front of a Texas Roadhouse location on Cinema Ridge on the city's west side on Sunday night.

According to SAPD, four patients are being transported to University Hospital. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries. One person, a 6-year-old child, was shot in the leg, but did not have life-threatening injuries, officials said. All of the victims are related, officials said.

Other people are being treated on-site for anxiety and witnesses are being interviewed.

The shooter is still at large. After opening fire with a semi-automatic handgun, he emptied the entire magazine into the family. One round penetrated the restaurant wall. The suspect fled and neither the suspect nor any of the victims entered the restaurant.

Officials believe this was not a random shooting, but a family violence situation.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.

