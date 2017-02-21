Meth Labs Found Within 1000 Feet of Rowan Co. School

Michael Manuel Flake (L), Christopher David Rathburn (R) (Photo: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Two men have been arrested and charged after the Rowan County Sheriff's Office discovered multiple meth laboratories and drug-creation devices on a property within 1000 feet of an elementary school.

Officials discovered five one pot "shake and bake" methamphetamine laboratories and four hydrochloric acid generators Monday. The laboratories and acid generators are often used in the creation of crystal meth.

The property was located within 1000 feet of Rockwell Elementary School.

A small amount of finished methamphetamine was also found in a bedroom inside the residence, authorities said.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Christopher David Rathburn and 33-year-old Michael Manuel Flake who both reside at the property.

Rathburn and Flake were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine-related charges amongst others.

