14 Year-Old Elizabeth City Girl Abducted: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Investigators need help locating 14-year-old Kaniya McMurrin, who they say has been abducted by a 28-year-old man.

The suspect has been identified as Johnathan Wendell Ward.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, McMurrin's mother called 911 around 1 a.m. on December 26th after realizing her daughter was not in bed.

The family began searching for McMurrin and at around 3 a.m., she was allegedly found sleeping in the back seat of Ward's car.

Police say the family began banging on the windows to wake them up, but Ward allegedly drove off.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver 2004 Chrysler Sebring with NC license plate PDX-2566. The car has a right headlight out and a dent on the passenger side door.

Felony warrants are on file for Abduction of a child and were put into the National Crime Information Center.

A Be On the Lookout has been sent out within a 50-mile radius and the Weldon Police Department has also been notified.

Anyone with information on Kaniya McMurrin or Johnathan Ward is asked to call police immediately at 252-335-4321.

