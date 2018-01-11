WFMY
Baby Found Safe, Man Still Wanted After Deadly NC Shooting

WCNC 5:45 PM. EST January 11, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a baby has been found safe after a deadly shooting.

However, investigators are still looking for 23-year-old, Jonathan Bennett, who was last seen driving an older, white Ford Expedition with New York license plates HUP3071.

Shortly after 2 p.m. officers responded to  Carlyle Drive and discovered the body of a woman. Her name will be released after the family is notified. 

Detectives believed Bennett took the infant, Journej with him at the time. Police have not said where they found the baby. 

If you have any information call 911, or Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

 

