Bail Agents Accused Of Writing Fake Checks For Over $100K

James Calvin Evans and Laketta Chental Hall

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says two bail agents are accused of writing fake checks to avoid payment amounts totaling $107,300.

Investigators charged bail agents Laketta Chental Hall and James Calvin Evans with six counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses, six counts of altering court documents, six counts of forgery of instrument, and six counts of forgery of endorsement.

Hall and Evans are accused of providing fake bond payments to avoid paying over $100,000.

Investigators say the two forged checks between November 11 and November 20 of last year. The phony payments were discovered by Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell during a hearing held on February 17, 2017, which prompted the investigation.

Hall and Evans each received a $50,000 bond but have since been released.

