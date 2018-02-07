Body Cam Video Released in 'Dukes of Hazzard Style' Chase, Car Lands In Creek

(Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A man running from Kershaw County deputies launched his Camaro "Dukes of Hazzard style" into a creek Tuesday afternoon, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews.

Sheriff's department released the body cam video from the deputy who was in pursuit of the vehicle.

Matthews say a deputy tried to pull over the car on Highway 601, where the driver was clocked doing 72 mph in a 55 mile an hour speed zone. The driver failed to stop.

The driver turned down Old English Road, a dirt road, and not knowing the road ended, "launched his car Dukes of Hazzard style into a pretty deep creek and he got out and ran, " Matthews said.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) helicopter and Kershaw County bloodhounds are currently searching for the man. The sheriff says he is known to them and to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

"He always runs," says the sheriff.

Currently the search has been suspended.

