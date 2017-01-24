Body Found Floating In Creek In Winston-Salem: Police

Police tape (Photo: stock photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say someone found the body of a man floating in Salem Creek on Tuesday morning.

Winston-Salem Police responded to the call underneath the new bridge being constructed at 700 City Yard Drive.

Firefighters helped get the body out of the creek. Police say an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death and to identify the person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

