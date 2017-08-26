Body Found In Field In Caswell County: Burlington Police

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Burlington Police say information about a missing person led investigators to a body found in a field in Caswell County Saturday evening.

Investigators with Burlington Police Department, SBI, and Caswell County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Totten Road in Caswell County after getting information Harold Dean Simpson, who was reported missing on August 19.

Burlington Police looking for 84-year-old Harold Dean Simpson. (Photo: Burlington Police Department)

Officials say they found a body in a field. Police have not yet confirmed if the body is Mr. Simpson.

Police say the body has been taken to the NC Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

