Bond Reduced For Mickey Snow In Child Prostitution Case

WENTWORTH, NC -- The Rockingham County man accused of paying to have sex with two teenagers is out of jail. Mickey Snow was charged with six counts of six counts of Promoting Prostitution With a Minor in 2015.
Investigators said Snow flew to Thailand to avoid arrest. He was arrested in Bangkok on November 3, 2015. He then returned to Rockingham County.
On Friday, a judge reduced Snow's bond from $25 million to $15 million, which Snow posted. He's been released and is supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor.
The judge also gave Snow permission to seek medical treatment in Florida as long as he gives the court notice.
He's scheduled back in court in October.
Snow is one of five charged in this prostitution case, including the girl's mother.
