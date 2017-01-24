Break-Ins At Four Burlington Businesses: Police

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police say four businesses in Burlington were broken into.

The break-ins happened the night of January 23 and January 24 at stores up and down the corridor of North and South Church Streets.

Police say the suspect or suspects broke into Habitat Re-Store, Davinci's Table, The Park Restaurant and Shoemaker Music Company.

Burlington Police are asking anyone with information on these break-ins to call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

