WFMY
Close

Break-Ins At Four Burlington Businesses: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:42 PM. EST January 24, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police say four businesses in Burlington were broken into. 

The break-ins happened the night of January 23 and January 24 at stores up and down the corridor of North and South Church Streets.

Police say the suspect or suspects broke into Habitat Re-Store, Davinci's Table, The Park Restaurant and Shoemaker Music Company. 

Burlington Police are asking anyone with information on these break-ins to call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100. 

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

PHOTOS: Email myphotos@wfmy.com 

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories