Breeder Shows Video Of His Dogs Being Stolen

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- A dog thief, caught on camera.
A bulldog breeder in Catawba County posting this shocking surveillance video on Facebook.
In the video, you can see a man open a kennel, grab a dog by its collar -- pulling so hard -- he lifts the animal's legs right off the ground at one point. He then grabs a second dog and takes off.
The owner of Bully Prestige Kennels is offering a $1,000 reward for information.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs