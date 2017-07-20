Breeder Shows Video Of His Dogs Being Stolen

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- A dog thief, caught on camera.

A bulldog breeder in Catawba County posting this shocking surveillance video on Facebook.

In the video, you can see a man open a kennel, grab a dog by its collar -- pulling so hard -- he lifts the animal's legs right off the ground at one point. He then grabs a second dog and takes off.

The owner of Bully Prestige Kennels is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

