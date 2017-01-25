Bullets Hit Home, Cars and Injure Two People in Burlington

Police lights.

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police responded to the 600 block of Dailey Street on a shooting call just before 7:15 Wednesday night.

Officers found multiple spent shell casings and said a residence had been struck by several bullets. The home was occupied by a 64-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man who were not injured.

Officers also found two vehicles in a private drive that had been struck by bullets. One vehicle was a 2004 BMW occupied by a 46-year-old woman who was not injured. The second vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

During the investigation, officers were notified of two men who arrived at Alamance Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds related to the incident. Both are listed in stable condition.

Officers were unable to get a physical description of a possible suspect but believe a dark SUV may be involved.

Burlington Police ask anyone with information about this crime to call the department at (336) 229-3500, or submit an anonymous tip by calling Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or texting 8398 to 274637.

