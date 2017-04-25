Burglar Breaks Into Citgo Station In Lexington: Surveillance Video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Police are investigating a burglary at a Citgo station in Lexington.
The gas station on Cotton Grove Road was robbed between early in the morning on Monday.
The video shows a vehicle that pulls up to the business.
Then the glass shatters as the burglar gets inside. The owners of the store said the burglar stole money.
A mother and her daughter have owned the business for 25 years.
If you can help identify the burglar contact Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-3310.
