Burglar Breaks Into Citgo Station In Lexington: Surveillance Video

Citgo gas station robbed in Lexington. Pic. Amy Redwine (Photo: Custom)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Police are investigating a burglary at a Citgo station in Lexington.

The gas station on Cotton Grove Road was robbed between early in the morning on Monday.

The video shows a vehicle that pulls up to the business.

Then the glass shatters as the burglar gets inside. The owners of the store said the burglar stole money.

A mother and her daughter have owned the business for 25 years.

If you can help identify the burglar contact Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-3310.

