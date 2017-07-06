Burglary Suspects Lead Guilford Co. Deputies On Chase

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Two burglary suspects are on the loose after a vehicle chase with Guilford County deputies.

Sheriff BJ Barnes says deputies were called to a burglary in the East Fork Road area of Jamestown on Thursday morning around 9:20 a.m.

Captain R. Hamilton says the homeowner called deputies and said he thought someone was in his basement.

When deputies got to the area, two men in a black Mitsubishi car with a temporary tag sped off.

Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the suspects' tires on E. Kivett Drive, and the men ran away.

Deputies are still looking for those men. If you have any information, call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

