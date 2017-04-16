Burlington Community Holds Prayer Vigil For Unsolved Murders

BURLINGTON, NC - A neighborhood is coming together after three murders have gone unsolved on their street.

Some from Avon Avenue in Burlington met for a vigil on Easter Sunday to pray for peace in their area.

Dejuana Warren lived on Avon Avenue until after pre-K. After her family moved, she would would stay with family friends who lived in the neighborhood.

“We are willing to do whatever it takes to make these, to help these neighbors and residents feel more safe in this area," Warren explained. “Try to bridge the unity. Calling the police. If you see something, say something and let people that there is hope even in these area.”

As for the unsolved murders, any one with information can anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 336-229-7100, text 8398 to 274637, or call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-7100.

