Burlington: Four Cars Hit By Bullets

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police are looking for whoever shot at four cars Thursday night.

Police said it happened in the 400 block of Smith Street Thursday night at 10:30. They said four cars were hit by gunshots in a driveway on Smith Street. Investigators said all the vehicles were unoccupied at the time and no one was injured. They also said it appears no homes were hit by the gunshots.

Right now, police are looking for a white vehicle, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria, seen leaving the area.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

