Burlington Man Wanted After Shooting Father: Police

BURLINGTON, NC - Burlington Police are looking for a man accused of shooting his father multiple times.

Police said the man, Bobby Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said the shooting happened on East Hanover Road. Larry Wilson, 76, was found inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Wilson was taken to UNC Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said Bobby Wilson shot his father during an argument. Officers have warrants for his arrest, but they haven’t been able to find him.

Bobby Wilson is facing multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with the Intent to Kill, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

If you have any information contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503, or anonymously contact Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. All Crimestoppers calls are kept in complete confidence, and citizens supplying information leading to an arrest are eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,500.00.

