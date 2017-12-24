Burlington Police Investigating 2 Murders in Same Week; Teen Charged In 1

BURLINGTON, NC — Police in Burlington are investigating two murders that happened in the same week and in different parts of the city. Both died from gunshot wounds.

The first shooting, that has since turned into a homicide investigation, happened Wednesday, December 20 around 3:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Ross St. Police found 32-year-old Leonidas Brown, of Chesterville, Va., with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Brown died, Thursday while being treated at Duke Medical Center.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at: 336-229-3500.

The second shooting, that led to a man's death, happened Friday, December 22.

Burlington Police Department responded to Perry Circle Friday evening and found 21-year-old Timothy Dewayne Brown Jr. with from a gunshot wound. Brown was airlifted to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. He died Sunday morning, December 24.

16-year-old Deyanni Alleetta King is charged in Brown's death. She's currently charged with Involuntary Manslaughter. Her bond is set at $100,000.

She was originally charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

