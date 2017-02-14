Burlington Police On The Hunt For Armed Robbery Suspects

Sam's Mini Mart Security Video.

BURLINGTON - Police want your help in tracking down two armed robbers who busted into a minimart in Burlington around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Regulars to Sam's Mini Mart on Rauhut Street were shocked to see the robbery as it unfolded here in the store overnight, as they watched the surveillance video the next morning.

The video taken by a few of the dozen security cameras surrounding the shop captured everything, except the exact identities of the suspects involved. The Burlington Police Department said in a release they are looking for two males, both about 6 ft. tall, both think, and wearing hooded sweatshirts with something white covering the lower parts of their faces.

Recorded on video, viewers can see the suspects bust in, pointing handguns at the last customer heading out the door. Then, they make a dash for the cash.

Khalid Alnatoor, a cashier, came in at 6 Tuesday morning to open up. His relatives were the ones working when the attack happened. He says he’s been here three years, but has worked at similar stores and knows when these robberies happen how you react could be a matter of life or death.

“What did they come to do? If I would do something crazy, he'd shoot me. [Do I want to] lose my life?” he said.

In situations like these, Burlington Police say people need to cooperate with the criminals. That's what his cousins did.

Going forward Alnatoor says he and his fellow cashiers will never fear who's walking through the door because - more often than not - it's one of the friendly faces they see day in and day out.

Since January 2016, there have been about 35 business robberies within five miles of the store.

Police say the best way to keep robbers at bay is good lighting and clear windows.

