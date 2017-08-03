Burlington Shooting Suspect Arrested; Police Trying To Find 2nd Man Involved

Jasper David Thaxton III (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting with several people nearby, including children.

Jasper David Thaxton III was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Officers responded to the shooting on Beaumont Avenue. Witnesses say two men began shooting at one another after a disturbance.

Police say several people, including children were around when this happened. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police say both men involved in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators are still trying to identify the second man involved in the disturbance.

Thaxton is in the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

Copyright 2017 WFMY