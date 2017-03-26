Burlington Taxi Driver Robbed, Assaulted: Police

Close-Up Of Illuminated Taxi Sign On Taxi In City (Photo: Pablo Martnez / EyeEm)

BURLINGTON, NC - A taxi driver says he was robbed and assaulted by the people he was driving around Sunday morning, according to Burlington Police.

According to police, the department got a call around 3:00 in the morning from Golden Eagle Taxi service saying they could not find one of their drivers.

Officers then found an empty taxi near the intersection of E. Holt Street and S. Ireland Street. As officers were investigating the car, the taxi driver showed up at the police department.

According to the driver, he was taking three men from an area on Cloverdale Street the area of Sharpe road when they asked to stop by an ATM on Rauhut Street. When they got to the ATM one suspect took out a gun.

The driver said he tried to run away, but he was caught by the three men. He was then assaulted and robbed of money and his cell phone, according to police.

The men stole the taxi cab, and then left it where police later found it.

The taxi driver was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center for multiple non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503. For anonymous methods to leave information, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

