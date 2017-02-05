Burning Body Found in Wake County Park

(Photo: Overton, Rodney N.)

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Wake County are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was burning at Harris Lake County Park, officials said.

The incident was first reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the park, said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

The body was found by Frisbee golf players who came across something burning, and started to put out the blaze, but realized it was a body, Harrison said.

The Frisbee golf players then called 911.

The park has since been closed and anyone already inside the park is being escorted out by officials.

