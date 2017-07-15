Car Crashes Into 94-Year-Old's Bedroom While She's Sleeping

Flashing Lights on Police Car (Photo: Jacom Stephens, (c) Jacom Stephens)

THOMASVILLE, NC - A man fleeing from a Thomasville officer crashed into a 94-year-old's bedroom Friday night, according to police.

Thomasville Police said they saw a car speeding on Business 85, but when they tried to pull the car over a chase started.

The officer chased the car down Mendenhall St to Cox Ave and then to Culbreth Ave. Minutes later, officers found the car in a house on the 200 block of Tremont Street.

Officers said they found the car in the bedroom of a 94-year-old who was sleeping. She had serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

She is currently listed in critical condition but is stable.

Three people were injured in the car that drove into the house. Two were taken to Thomasville Medical center and one was taken to Baptist Hospital. Police say their conditions are unknown, but they do not believe them to be life threatening.

Police say charges are still pending, and they believe alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2017 WFMY