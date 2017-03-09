Car Flips During Chase With Guilford Deputies: Sheriff

USA, police car with lights on (Photo: Westend61, Westend61 / Sean Locke)

HIGH POINT, NC - A car flipped over during a chase with Guilford County Deputies Thursday afternoon, according to Sheriff BJ Barnes.

Sheriff Barnes said deputies were investigating a breaking and entering in High Point when a car sped past them in the opposite direction.

Deputies then turned on their lights and attempted to get the car to pull over. During the chase, the suspects car went out of deputies sight, and when they saw it again the car was flipped over.

Sheriff Barnes said the driver of the car ran away, but deputies arrested the passenger of the flipped car.

Later High Point Police found and arrested the driver of the car with controlled substances on him, according to the Sheriff.

