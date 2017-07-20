Car Stolen From Family Welcoming Newborn Baby

Car stolen from family welcoming baby (Photo: Family photos)

GRESHAM, Ore. - A couple is looking for their car after it was stolen from the parking lot of Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Dalan Askew.

Askew and his wife were at the hospital for the weekend birth of their third child, Penelope Jade.

“She’s seven pounds even,” he said. “She came out perfect.”

Any joy the family had quickly turned to anger after their 1990 Subaru Legacy was stolen Tuesday morning. It was stolen while Dalan was inside taking a break from loading the car for the short trip home.

“The person who took it must’ve had low self-esteem and not care about anything but getting what he wanted.”

The car is the family’s only mode of transportation. They have this message for the thief.

“Just return what’s not yours,” said Askew. “Do the right thing.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for a new vehicle and baby items.

Legacy Health released the following statement regarding the theft:

Legacy Health Security Services does daily, proactive and random patrols of the medical center campus and parking lots to promote visitor safety and deter vehicle theft. Unfortunately, vehicle theft happens many times every day across the U.S., and busy public parking lots are targets for thieves. A vehicle is stolen every 44 second in the United States according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It was an unfortunate day for this family who is celebrating the birth of their baby. They learned that their car was stolen as they were planning to go home. Legacy Mount Hood Family Birth Center staff responded quickly to offer support to the family to arrange transportation and to provide an infant car seat to make sure they could safely transport their baby home.

The best way to protect your vehicle is prevention. Take specific actions to deter vehicle theft. Remove valuables from the car and make sure personal items are not visible. Secure your vehicle. Certain car brands are widely known by criminals and police to be easy targets for theft, especially late model imports. Protect your car from theft by securing it with a club type steering device that makes it virtually impossible to drive.

