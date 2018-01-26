Carjackers Leave Toddlers On Curb After Finding Them In Car: Police

Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two young kids are safe with their mother once again thanks to someone who saw the children who were left on a curb after a carjacking.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the 2-year-old, girl, and her 3-year-old, brother, were in the car Thursday when two juveniles stole it from a Goodwill parking lot.

Police said the mother left the car running while going to the store located on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem. Moments after the mother went into the store she saw her vehicle leaving the parking lot.

The two juveniles then left the toddlers on the curb at Glendale Street where a stranger found the kids. Police said the children were not injured.

The juveniles then drove the stolen car to the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Cleveland Avenue where they crashed into a vehicle.

Police have arrested the suspects and are in custody pending court proceedings.

