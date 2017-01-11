Cash Trail Leads Police To Bank Robbery Suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--Authorities say they've made an arrest in a six-figure bank robbery in New York, thanks in part to the trail of cash the suspect left behind.
Federal prosecutors say Joseph Peeples III has been charged with robbing a Chase Bank branch in Rochester on Jan. 5.
Officials say he walked out with nearly $110,000. They say Peeples then took a cab to a bus station, leaving nearly $10,000 in a jacket he left in the taxi and dumping $43,000 in the garbage in the bus station restroom where he changed clothes.
Peeples bought a bus ticket to New York City but got off in Binghamton, where he was arrested at a hotel. Officials say they found $50,000 in his hotel room.
It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs