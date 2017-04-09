Charlotte Officer Arrested For Strangling, Assaulting Girlfriend: Detectives

Officer Kevin Marin (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD detectives arrested and charged a fellow CMPD officer Sunday for multiple charges related to domestic violence.

CMPD detectives say they responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2200 block of Hawkins Street.

According to officers, the initial investigation showed that 25-year-old Officer Kevin Marin assaulted and strangled his girlfriend during an argument.

Medic responded to the scene where Marin's girlfriend was transported to the hospital. She was treated and later released, authorities say.

When a CMPD officer is involved in a domestic violence assault, it's standard that a supervisor responds to the incident. After the supervisor responded, Marin was taken to police headquarters for an interview.

Following the interview, Marin was charged with 2nd degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and damage to property.

According to CMPD, Marin was hired on September 21, 2015 and is assigned to the Hickory Grove Division.

"Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department tolerate behavior that violates the law or our community’s trust," CMPD Chief Putney said following the arrest.

Marin has been placed on administrative leave without pay and is the subject of a criminal and internal investigation, CMPD says.

