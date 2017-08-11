SC Child Dies After Having Mouth Taped by Mom, Deputies Say

Cynthia Estrada-Lopez (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a mother after they say her daughter died after the suspect taped the child's mouth shut.

Cynthia Estrada-Lopez, 24, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to warrants. The child was four-years-old

“Based on evidence collected since the death of the child, investigators believe Estrada-Lopez restrained her daughter in the child’s bed, taped her mouth shut and abandoned her the evening of July 31,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

When paramedics went to the house later in the evening, they found the child unresponsive. They pronounced the girl dead at the hospital a short time later.

The exact cause of death has not yet been released. The investigation into the death is still ongoing.

