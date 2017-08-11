SC Child Dies After Having Mouth Taped by Mom, Deputies Say

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a mother after they say her daughter died after the suspect taped the child's mouth shut.
Cynthia Estrada-Lopez, 24, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to warrants. The child was four-years-old
“Based on evidence collected since the death of the child, investigators believe Estrada-Lopez restrained her daughter in the child’s bed, taped her mouth shut and abandoned her the evening of July 31,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter
When paramedics went to the house later in the evening, they found the child unresponsive. They pronounced the girl dead at the hospital a short time later.
The exact cause of death has not yet been released. The investigation into the death is still ongoing.
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs