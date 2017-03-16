Clemmons Men Arrested in Cemetery Vase Thefts

Adam Binkley, left, and Austin Binkley

CLEMMONS — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men for allegedly stealing vases from cemeteries.

Adam Binkley, 42, and Austin Binkley, 24, were charged with Felony Larceny related to the theft of approximately 64 bronze vases from grave plots at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The FCSO received a report from Westlawn on Jan. 24 and the WInston-Salem Police Departments got other reports of missing bronze vases from local cemeteries in the following days.

The arrests were made after a joint investigation between FCSO and W-SPD.

Both are being held in Forsyth County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing date is set for March 30.

