Clerk Hit By Alleged Shoplifters In Car Leaving Dollar General

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for two people accused of shoplifting from a Dollar General and then hitting the store clerk with their car while leaving.

The sheriff's office says the reported theft happened at the Dollar General on US 158 East in Reidsville on Wednesday, August 16 around 2:30 p.m.

Woman caught on surveillance video. (Photo: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)

According to a release, the store manager tried to confront a man and woman accused of taking things from the store and leaving. Authorities say the woman pushed the clerk out of the way, and the alleged shoplifters got into a four door silver Saturn car.

Man caught on surveillance video. (Photo: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)

A clerk and the store then tried getting the license plate number, and that's when the suspects backed into her with their car, according to the sheriff's office.

The clerk has minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Investigators are trying to identify two people caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

