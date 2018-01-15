Clerk Pulls Shotgun On Man Trying To Rob Store: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Winston-Salem Police are looking for whoever tried to rob a Winston-Salem store and had the tables turned on them!

Police say they responded to the A-Z Patterson Grocery on Patterson Avenue just after 5:30pm Monday.

Police say a man wearing a black jacker, light colored pans, and black shoes entered the store, pulled out a handgun, put a bag on the counter and demanded money. When a customer entered the store, police say the suspect was distracted, and that's when the clerk pulled out a gun of their own. Police say the clerk pointed a shotgun at the suspect and the suspect ran away. No one in the business was injured during the incident.

Police ask anyone with any information in this incident to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

