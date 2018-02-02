Coast Guard Unloads Nearly 2 Tons Of Cocaine In FL

A Coast Guard crew offloaded nearly two tons of cocaine Friday in St. Petersburg. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Coast Guard crew offloaded nearly two tons of cocaine Friday in St. Petersburg.

Authorities seized about 3,483 pounds of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea from Dec. 20-22, 2017.

It's worth about worth about $46.68 million wholesale, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

