Coastal Carolina Suspends Cheer Team After Prostitution Accusation

© Getty Images OMAHA, NE - MARCH 20: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cheerleaders perform in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the CenturyLink Center

CONWAY, SC - The entire Coastal Carolina University cheerleading squad has been suspended indefinitely.

According to a report from WMBF News, the university received an anonymous letter accusing cheerleaders of a "long list of" crimes including prostitution.

A cheerleader who spoke on the condition of anonymity said an investigator with the CCU Department of Public Safety came to their practice Wednesday night. The cheerleader said the investigator explained to the team an anonymous letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in "a long list of things," including prostitution, purchasing alcohol for underage team members, and paying others to complete their homework assignments.

Coastal Carolina confirmed the suspension, but not the charges. Per WMBF, the school canceled a cheerleading showcase and removed the team's web page from its athletics site. A cheerleader told WMBF they were also banned from going to a national competition in Florida, although they have not yet been pulled out of the competition.

A former CCU cheerleader was arrested in January for allegedly trying to hide a gun when her boyfriend was arrested.

While police were searching for Chestnut, the Coastal Club Property Manager found footage of Loader handing a gun to two males from her apartment, in order to hide them from police, according to the report.

