Cocaine, Guns, And Cash Seized in Reidsville Drug Bust

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 2:03 PM. EST February 10, 2018

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Cocaine, guns, and cash were seized from a Reidsville home on Friday. 

Police say five people were arrested following a search of the home on Smith Street. 

Narcotics investigators found cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, two firearms, large capacity firearm magazines, and cash. 

Here's a list of those charged: 

Alex Phan

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug
  • $150,000 secured bond

Tai M. Fitzgerald 

  • Resist, delay, obstruct an officer
  • Possession of marijuana 
  • Two counts of property damage
  • $1,000 secured bond

Tony B. Edwards II

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana 
  • Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug
  • Possession of heroin
  • Maintaining an unlawful dwelling
  • $200,000 secured bond

Larry Moore Jr. 

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Trafficking in heroin
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • $300,000 secured bond

Brandon Turner

  • Felony possession of cocaine
  • $50,000 secured bond

