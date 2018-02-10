Cocaine, Guns, And Cash Seized in Reidsville Drug Bust

Left to right: Alex Phan, Tai Fitzgerald, Tony B. Edwards II, Larry Moore Jr., Brandon Turner (Photo: Reidsville Police, Custom)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Cocaine, guns, and cash were seized from a Reidsville home on Friday.

Police say five people were arrested following a search of the home on Smith Street.

Narcotics investigators found cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, two firearms, large capacity firearm magazines, and cash.

Here's a list of those charged:

Alex Phan

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug

$150,000 secured bond

Tai M. Fitzgerald

Resist, delay, obstruct an officer

Possession of marijuana

Two counts of property damage

$1,000 secured bond

Tony B. Edwards II

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug

Possession of heroin

Maintaining an unlawful dwelling

$200,000 secured bond

Larry Moore Jr.

Trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in heroin

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

$300,000 secured bond

Brandon Turner

Felony possession of cocaine

$50,000 secured bond

