Cocaine, Guns, And Cash Seized in Reidsville Drug Bust

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Cocaine, guns, and cash were seized from a Reidsville home on Friday.
Police say five people were arrested following a search of the home on Smith Street.
Narcotics investigators found cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, two firearms, large capacity firearm magazines, and cash.
Here's a list of those charged:
Alex Phan
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug
- $150,000 secured bond
Tai M. Fitzgerald
- Resist, delay, obstruct an officer
- Possession of marijuana
- Two counts of property damage
- $1,000 secured bond
Tony B. Edwards II
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug
- Possession of heroin
- Maintaining an unlawful dwelling
- $200,000 secured bond
Larry Moore Jr.
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Trafficking in heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- $300,000 secured bond
Brandon Turner
- Felony possession of cocaine
- $50,000 secured bond
