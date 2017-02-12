Community Mourns Jack Little, Business Owner Found Murdered In His Store

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Friends and family members gathered around a makeshift memorial on Sunday, to honor the life of a business owner who was shot and killed.

Dozens of community members dropped off flowers and cards outside of Jack Little's Whetstone Army and Navy Surplus store.

Police say a customer found 66-year-old Little dead behind a counter in his store Saturday afternoon. They say whoever killed him, stole multiple guns.

“He was one of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet,” said Carlous Draughn, a longtime friend and customer.

Draughn, a retired High Point Police Officer, met Little about 30 years ago.

“This was the gathering place for police officers off-duty,” Draughn explained. “We’d come here and chat and just enjoy each other’s company.”

Little’s friend, Ted Johnson, highlighted his generous spirit.

“He had about 10 stray cats that he would feed outside of this store,” Draughn said.

Several visitors even left cat food outside of the store in Little’s honor.

According to Johnson, Little had a knack for politics and attended nearly every High Point City Council meeting.

There's no clear suspect description at this time.

According to police, the shooting happened between 12 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. on Saturday. Police ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.



