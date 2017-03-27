Convicted NC Sex Offender Charged With Sexually Assaulting Kindergarten Child

Wayne Curtis Cogdell (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A Lincoln County man is in jail after investigators say he inappropriately touched a female family member who was in kindergarten.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Curtis Cogdell, 37, of Stanley, was charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives received a report on March 3 of indecent liberties with a child. Deputies identified Cogdell, who is a convicted sex offender, as the suspect in the case. Cogdell was convicted in 2002 for taking indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held under a $100,000 bond in the Lincoln County Jail.

