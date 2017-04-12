Man Accused Of Setting Wife On Fire: Arkansas Police

CREDIT: KTHV

CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) – Conway Police responded to a call early Tuesday morning from a man that said his neighbor showed up at his house saying her husband set her on fire.

When police got to the 500 block of Ash Street they found a woman badly injured with smoke coming from her body. She said that she and her husband, 39-year-old Alrick Powell got into an argument.

The argument escalated. Powell allegedly beat her, put a belt around her neck, doused her with lighter fluid, and then set her on fire, according to police. The victim managed to get in the shower to put out the fire and then left the house.

Police searched the house, but could not find Powell. However, the U.S. Marshals Service later arrested him in North Little Rock.

The couple’s 22-year-old handicapped daughter was asleep in a back bedroom.

The victim is currently in the hospital.

