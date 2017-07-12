Cookie Monster Doll Found Stuffed With Cocaine In Florida

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy found cocaine inside a Cookie Monster doll during a traffic stop in Marathon, Fla. on July 12, 2017. (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WVEC) -- A traffic stop in Marathon led a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy to a Cookie Monster doll filled with cocaine.

The sheriff's office said on its website that a car with an obscured license plate passed the deputy shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near 14th Street and U.S. 1. The tint on the windows was so dark, the deputy could not see inside the car.

The deputy pulled over the car which 39-year-old Camus McNair was driving.

When McNair rolled down the window, the deputy smelled marijuana. The deputy searched the car and found a backpack that had a Cookie Monster doll inside it. The doll seemed to weigh more than it should. The deputy took a closer look and saw a slit in the Cookie Monster. The deputy found two packages inside the doll that contained 314 grams (a little less than three-quarters of a pound) of cocaine.

Paperwork inside the backpack indicated the backpack belonged to McNair who faces charges related to trafficking in cocaine.

