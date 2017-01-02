Coroner Identifies 4 Found Dead in South Carolina Murder-Suicide

Deputies investigate a quadruple homicide on Old Barnwell Road in Lexington County on January 1, 2017.

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified four people found dead at a home in a murder-suicide.

Detectives were called to the home, located on Old Barnwell Road in Lexington County, early Sunday evening. Deputies confirmed Monday it appears the incident was a murder-suicide.

Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victims as 26-year-old Marissa Hope Reynoso of West Columbia along with her two of her children, 4-year -old Elijah Chavez and 1-year-old Ezra Chavez. Authorities say Marissa Hope Reynoso had an older child who was not there at the time of the incident and is safe.

At one point Lexington County deputies were actively searching for 25 year-old Jorge Luis Chavez as a person of interest. The Coroner has since identified him as one of the deceased. He is believed to be the father of the two children found dead.





Jorge Luis Chavez (Photo: WLTX)

The coroner confirms all four died of gunshot wounds. At one point the area around Old Barnwell road has been closed, it has since reopened.

