NC Couple Arrested After Student Brings Marijuana Candy to Middle School

Samantha L. Braaksma, Joshua D. White

IRDEALL COUNTY -- A man and a woman were arrested on Thursday after a 14-year-old brought marijuana-laced candy to West Iredell Middle School.

The student reportedly gave the marijuana candy to at least three other students before school officials discovered what had happened.

After interviewing several students they were able to determine which student brought the candy. Iredell County police then contacted the parents of each student involved. Police went to the home of the student who brought the candy to school to investigate whether there was more of the marijuana candy at their residence.

Police responded to the 100 block of Jordan Crest Lane where they met the child's mother, Samantha Braaksma, 36, and her boyfriend, Joshua White, 31.

After speaking with them, Deputies located numerous bags of marijuana and marijuana candy in the bedroom and bathroom of Braaksma and White. The total weight of the marijuana and marijuana candy was 882.5 grams (1.94 pounds). The deputy’s also seized an additional 14 grams of marijuana out of Braaksma’s 16-year-old son, Ethan Aldridge’s room.

Braaksma and White were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and or Deliver Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance, and 2 counts each for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. White received a $30,000 secured bond and Braaksma received a $20,000 secured bond.

White is currently out on bond for Felony Possession of Marijuana. Juvenile services will be contacted in regards to charges on the juvenile. Ethan Aldridge is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

