Jerome Clarence Armstrong and Regina Louise Austin (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, NC – A boyfriend and girlfriend were arrested after police say they were connected to 11 robberies in the last three weeks.

Jerome Clarence Armstrong and Regina Louise Austin are accused of going into businesses after hours by throwing heavy objects through their windows or doors. Police say they then stole cigarettes, beer, pain relievers and more.

Both Armstrong and Austin are facing five counts of Felony Breaking and Entering as well as multiple other felonies. Armstrong is also facing six additional felony charges for robberies police said he did without Austin.

Police say the couple robbed the following businesses together:

Goodwill Industries at 1235 S. Eugene St. on Dec. 29, 2016

Family Dollar at 2101 Randleman Rd. on Dec. 29, 2016

Sherwin Williams at 827 Huffman St. on Jan. 3, 2017

Family Dollar at 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Jan. 6, 2017

Family Dollar at 2316 E. Market St. on Jan. 7, 2017

In addition, police say that Armstrong robbed the following places himself:

Panther Grocery at 2501 E. Bessemer Ave. on Dec. 12, 2016

Speedway Gas Station/Convenience Store at 2005 E. Wendover Ave. on Dec. 21, 2016

Food Lion at 2316 E. Market St. on Dec. 29, 2016

Family Dollar at 2927 Market St. on Jan. 1, 2017

J.P.J. Mart at 1424 E. Market St. on Jan 4, 2017

The Pit Stop at 1601 Alamance Church Rd. on Jan. 5, 2017

The two are also charged with another felony for breaking into a car on January 4 on Huffman St. Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department believe the couple are involved in more robberies, and have additional charges pending.

Both are in the Guilford County Jail under multiple secured bonds.

