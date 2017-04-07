Crime Stoppers Tip Leads To Arrest In String Of Burglaries: Police

Timothy Lynn Carmack, Jr. (Photo: Allman, Megan, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers helped detectives arrest a man suspected in a string of burglaries in Greensboro.

Greensboro Police say 25-year-old Timothy Lynn Carmark faces 16 charges in connection with four burglaries at convenience and tobacco shops.

The burglaries happened at Charley's Tobacco Outlet, A&D Vapors, the Smoke House, and the Green Valley Market between December 2016 and January 2017.

Detectives say Carmack shattered the glass doors of the businesses and stole things like cash, lottery tickets, and cigarillos.

Carmack is charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of larceny, one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, four counts of possessing stolen goods, and four counts of vandalism.

The Greensboro Police Department says it thanks the public for its help in solving these crimes.

