Customer Finds Body Behind Counter Of Army Navy Store In High Point

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:50 PM. EST February 11, 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man was murdered in his gun store Saturday afternoon, according to police. 

At least a dozen police officers are outside the Whetstone Army Navy Store on the 1000 block of South Main Street. 

Police said a customer came into the store and found a Jack Little behind the counter. After an investigation, police found that he died from a gunshot wound. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more information. 

