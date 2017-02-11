Customer Finds Body Behind Counter Of Army Navy Store In High Point

Lots of people standing around wondering what happened. Very tense atmosphere. Everyone waiting for info from @HighPointPolice (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man was murdered in his gun store Saturday afternoon, according to police.

At least a dozen police officers are outside the Whetstone Army Navy Store on the 1000 block of South Main Street.

Police said a customer came into the store and found a Jack Little behind the counter. After an investigation, police found that he died from a gunshot wound.

