Customer Shot During Robbery of Greensboro Business

GREENSBORO, NC - Police are looking for two men accused of shooting a customer during a robbery.

According to police, two men covered their faces and went to the King of the Skill Fish on the 1000 block of Woodmere Dr. and demanded money.

Police say then the suspects opened fire and a customer was shot. They were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Both men left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and were last seen running towards Phillips Ave.

Police have not released the name of the person shot.

