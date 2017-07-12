Dad Arrested, Daughter Wanted After Complaints Lead To Drug Bust In Surry Co.

Santana Yvonne Hiatt and Randall Terrell Hiatt (Photo: Custom)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Surry County Deputies say a number of citizens' complaints led to a drug bust at a Mount Airy home.

Deputies arrested Randall Terrell Hiatt on multiple drug charges including possession of meth with intent to sell and deliver. He is in jail on a $20,000 secured bond.

Hiatt's daughter Santana Yvonne Hiatt is still wanted on multiple drug charges including possession of meth.

Narcotics investigators say they found less than 1.5 ounces of marijuana, a small amount of meth, multiple plastic baggies, scales, and smoking devices in the Hiatts' home on Orchard View Drive. Investigators believe the father and daughter were packaging the drugs and selling them.

The sheriff's office says citizens' complaints about this home helped deputies begin their investigation. The sheriff's office wants to encourage the community: if you see something suspicious, call authorities.

